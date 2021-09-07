Ex-NBA's Cedric Ceballos Battling COVID In ICU, 'Asking For Your Prayers'

'Asking For Your Prayers!!!'

Ex-NBA star Cedric Ceballos is asking everyone to pray for him ... revealing he's been hospitalized in the ICU, battling COVID-19.

The 1992 NBA dunk champ broke the troubling news Tuesday -- posting a photo of himself wearing an oxygen mask in a hospital bed on social media.

"On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my butt!" Ceballos said.

"I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery."

The small forward added, "If I have done and anything to you in the past, allow me to publicly apologize."

"My fight is not done!"

Ceballos -- a 2nd-round draft pick in 1990 -- played 11 seasons in the NBA for the Suns, Lakers, Mavericks, Pistons and Miami Heat.

Cedric famously won the 1992 Slam Dunk ... with an epic blindfolded dunk. He also made the 1995 All-Star team. Ced averaged over 14 points and 5 rebounds during his NBA career.

After retiring from the NBA, he continued to hoop overseas and in other leagues across America.

The sports world -- from NBA to NFL stars -- has been showing love to the 52-year-old basketball star ... including Paul George who wrote, "keep fighting OG"