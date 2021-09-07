Simone Biles Fires Back At Critics, 'Can't Hear You Over My 7 Olympic Medals'

Simone Biles is clapping back at her critics yet again ... this time shutting them down in savage fashion by saying, "I can't hear you over my 7 olympic medals."

Biles -- apparently still hearing from trolls for the way she pulled out of several events at last month's Tokyo Olympics -- posted the fiery message on social media over the weekend.

In the commentary, accompanied by a photo of the silver and bronze medals she won at this summer's Games, Biles insisted she is not a quitter.

"Can't believe it's already been a month," Biles said. "Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn't change anything for the world 🤎."

"I'm proud of myself and the career I've had thus far. this Olympics doesn't erase the past accomplishments I've achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete."

Biles continued, "I've pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary. for some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can't hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast."

As we previously reported, Biles said a mental block was caused her to have the "twisties" while competing in Tokyo.

The issues were so bad for the 24-year-old gymnast, she called them "petrifying" and feared she could hurt herself by competing.