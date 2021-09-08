Triple H Has Surgery After Cardiac Event, Expected To Make Full Recovery

Triple H required surgery last week after suffering a cardiac event ... but, fortunately, the WWE star says he's expected to fully recover.

The wrestling org. made the announcement Wednesday ... saying the 52-year-old superstar -- real name Paul Levesque -- had the procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital.

WWE officials added, "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a fully recovery."

Triple H has been wrestling for roughly three decades ... and has been an ironman in the sport -- only suffering one severe injury in his career, back in 2001 when he tore his quad.

The wrestler has recently taken a bit of a step back when it comes to action in the ring ... as he's been more involved in the business side of the WWE.