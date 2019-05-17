Ric Flair Surgery Postponed Due to 'Complications'

Ric Flair Surgery Postponed Due to 'Complications'

Exclusive Details

Ric Flair is experiencing medical "complications" that have forced doctors to postpone a surgery that was supposed to happen on Friday ... this according to Ric's wife.

Wendy Barlow just issued a statement on the WWE legend's condition -- saying, "Ric's surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first.

"Thanks for all the well wishes."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... 70-year-old Flair was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after experiencing a medical emergency.

Doctors planned on performing a procedure on Flair on Friday -- but now, Barlow says there are other medical issues that need to be addressed before Ric goes under the knife.

The specific procedure is unclear at this point but we've been told Nature Boy has had 4 heart surgeries over the past few months ... and that seems to be a concern as they move forward with his care.

On Thursday, Barlow said doctors expect Flair to make a "full recovery" after the procedure. Hopefully, that's still the case.

The good news ... Migos rapper Offset says he reached out to Flair on Friday and spoke with him on the phone.

"[Just] talked to my man. God is with him," Offset wrote.

"Don't wish death on my friend. He had a long life and he done it all. Some bad but majority good. He is a legend. God bless you Ric. Get well."

Flair has had medical issues in the past, including a very serious situation back in 2017 when he was placed in a medically induced coma for 11 days after he suffered a ruptured intestine.