Donald Trump Prop Bets Focus On 'Sleepy Joe' & 'Fake News' For Holyfield Fight

How Many Times Will He Say It???

How many times will Donald Trump mention "Sleepy Joe" or "fake news" while commentating the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight??

If you're thinking it's a high number and have some money to put up, there's a bunch of prop bets goin' down on what the former POTUS will say on Saturday night!!

Here's a list of what MyBookie will be keeping a close eye on during the big event:

(Not familiar with betting?? The "-" is how much you need to risk to win $100 ... and the "+" is how much you’ll win if you wager $100).

How many times Trump says "Fake News" --

Over 10.5 -140

Under 10.5 +100

Will Trump curse on the broadcast --

Yes -160

No +120

How many times he'll say "China" --

Over 2.5 -150

Under 2.5 +110

Will Trump announce he's running for president in 2024 --

Yes +250

No -500

Will Trump say "Sleepy Joe" --

Yes -120

No -120

Which family Trump will namedrop more during the broadcast --

The Bidens -110

The Clintons +225

The Cuomos +400

There's also a wager on what #45 is gonna "debate" about first -- from COVID-19 to Afghanistan to the anniversary of 9/11 ... plus the border, China and climate.

But, if you're not into politics like that, you can also put money on what color Trump's tie will be.

There's one on the Mrs. too -- if Melania Trump will pop up on the broadcast -- and the chances we'll see her ain't good.