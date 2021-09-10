Rayshard Brooks Estate Sues Atlanta, Cops Over His Shooting Death

Rayshard Brooks' widow wants someone to pay for his shooting death ... so she's suing the City of Atlanta and the 2 police officers involved in the incident that killed him.

Tomika Miller just filed a lawsuit on behalf of Rayshard's estate ... claiming her late husband's shooting death in a Wendy's parking lot on June 12, 2020, was "senseless and unjustified."

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Tomika claims Rayshard remained "calm, polite, cordial and cooperative" with cops during a 41-minute interaction until officer Garrett Rolfe began handcuffing Brooks to arrest him and threw him to the ground.

In the suit, Tomika claims the other cop, Devin Brosnan, then threatened Rayshard with a Taser while he was on the ground ... even though she claims Brosnan had not completed the police department's mandatory Taser certification course.

Tomika claims Rayshard stood up while being threatened and gained control of Brosnan's Taser ... and that's when Rolfe grabbed his own Taser and shot Rayshard with the Taser darts.

In the docs, Tomika claims Rayshard turned his back on the cops and started running away after being tased, with Rolfe chasing after him and firing 3 bullets from his gun, 2 of which struck Brooks in the back and caused him to crumple to the ground.

Tomika claims the cops didn't give Rayshard medical aid after shooting him, and instead, Rolfe went over and kicked Brooks.

In her suit, Tomika claims Rolfe acted with actual malice and an intent to injure Rayshard by using deadly and excessive force.

Rayshard's widow claims the officers acted with deliberate indifference by not rendering medical aid after shooting him.