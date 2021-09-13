Kaley Cuoco Comments Hearts on Estranged Husband's Photo

Kaley Cuoco and her ex, Karl Cook, insist their pending divorce is anger and animosity-free ... and she's proving it with a pretty affectionate Instagram comment.

"The Flight Attendant" star offered some public support of her estranged hubby -- who's a professional equestrian -- on a post by Traverse City Horse Shows announcing Karl won a pair of tournament events Sunday in Michigan.

Kaley commented both heart and raised hand emojis ... signaling she's still rooting for him despite their split.

As we told you ... Cuoco filed for divorce from Cook earlier this month after 3 years of marriage. The ex-couple announced the decision was made after realizing they were going in opposite directions in life, but maintain they have an "immense amount of respect and consideration for one another."

In related news ... fans are speculating that Kaley's getting close to Pete Davidson, her costar in the upcoming rom-com, "Meet Cute." The 2 were together last month at Six Flags in New Jersey, but at the time there was no indication her marriage was on the rocks.