Netflix's 'Buried by the Bernards' Accused of Giving Family Wrong Ashes

The funeral service featured in the Netflix reality comedy series "Buried By The Bernards" is being accused of a colossal screwup ... a family claims they were sent the wrong ashes.

Alfred Velasquez tells TMZ … his mother, Anita Velasquez, died in February from kidney failure and was cremated through R. Bernard Funeral Services in Memphis, the place featured on the Netflix show.

The Velasquez family claims they picked up the ashes from the funeral parlor in March, but when they went to spread them on their late mother's birthday in July, they noticed a tag with a different person's information.

We're told the Velasquez fam had traveled all the way to Florida to spread the ashes in the ocean as one of Anita's last wishes, and when they noticed the issue, they reached out to the funeral home.

The family claims they were told the company would look into it and get back to them ... but we're told the funeral home called back and said the family had the correct ashes.

Nevertheless, the company offered to reimburse him $2,000 for the funeral expenses.

The family's since made a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and we're told the family is considering their legal options.

According to legal docs, R. Bernard Funeral Services says the family received the correct ashes, but another person's papers were accidentally placed inside the urn.