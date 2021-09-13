Celebs Party All Over NYC After VMAs 2021

If an awards show isn't followed up by a slew of celebs hitting up afterparties all over town ... is it even an awards show at all???

Attendees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards made the night official by celebrating around NYC afterward ... with events hosted by the likes of Travis Scott, Dave Chappelle and Doja Cat.

Other celebs spotted toasting to success included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Madonna, Pete Davidson and the night's big winner -- Lil Nas X, who won Video of the Year for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."

Play video content BACKGRID

There was also a couple's dinner sighting, as MGK and Megan Fox shared a "future baby daddies" meal at Cipriani with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian ... before MGK and company made it over to Chappelle's party at Lure.

As you'd expect, Dave's event had major star appeal with Colin Jost, Dave Grohl and Jon Hamm joining the festivities.

Play video content