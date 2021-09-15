Tyson Chandler's Wife Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star After 16 Years

Ex-NBA star Tyson Chandler and his wife, Kimberly Chandler, are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Kimberly filed for divorce this week.

Kimberly, according to court documents, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The two had been married for 16 years and separated in August.

Kimberly often posted pictures of her and the former basketball player on social media during their relationship ... recently showing off a photo of the two from their trip to Coachella in 2016.

"#ItWasAVibe," Kimberly said in the caption with the photo. "#MyLoverAndMe."

The couple has three children -- a 15-year-old daughter, a 12-year-old son and another 11-year-old daughter -- from their time together.

In the docs, Kimberly stated she was seeking spousal support ... as well as joint custody of the kids.