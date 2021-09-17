WNBA's Erica Wheeler Drops ATL Dream's Odyssey Sims W/ Nasty Crossover

L.A. Sparks hooper Erica Wheeler continues to do her opponents dirty with her filthy crossover ... and Atlanta Dream guard Odyssey Sims was her latest victim, getting dropped Thursday night.

... and Wheeler did it in front of the ATL fans.

The Sparks played the Dream in College Park, GA Thursday night ... winning 74-68 in a must win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Brittney Sykes and Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with a combined 32 points -- but the highlight of the game was Wheeler's nasty crossover on Sims.

The 5-foot-7 guard sent Sims flying across the court after a nasty step back and finished it off bankin' in a wide-open jumper.

And, Wheeler recently did the same thing to Sue Bird ... one of the greatest WNBA players ever!

EW broke her ankles Sunday ... sending the Seattle Storm guard to the floor, nearly smacking her head on the hardwood.

Sheesh!!

Oh my word what Erica Wheeler did to Sue Bird (with replays) 😬 pic.twitter.com/K2B1oR6fmv — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 13, 2021 @cjzero

The Sparks need all the momentum they can get ... they're fighting to make playoffs -- sitting in the ninth spot -- half a game behind Washington Mystic.