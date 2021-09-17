'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga, Hubby List NJ Mansion for $2.9 Million

Melissa and Joe Gorga are saying goodbye to some of the best views NJ has to offer ... 'cause they've put their crib on the market.

The 'RHONJ' stars are selling their 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom mansion in Toms River, NJ for $2.9 million. Helluva deal considering the traditional, 2-story home offers picturesque panoramic views of the Barnegat Bay and 165 feet on the Bayfront.

The home, sandwiched between 2 mega-mansions, sits in a cul-de-sac ... so it offers decent privacy. But, the best part, the 17,424-square-foot lot offers room for the new owner's boat! Yep, boat lift and dock included.

Not in the mood for a boat ride or saltwater swimming? Enjoy the backyard with a huge pool.

The place oozes luxury thanks to a spectacular chandelier and ritzy light fixtures throughout.

There's also a majestic fireplace in the living room and a 2-car garage.