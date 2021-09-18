Lil Nas X Parties at His 'Montero' Album Release Party
9/18/2021 6:46 AM PT
Lil Nas X popped back in a big way after giving birth, because he partied his ass off Friday night.
Nas hosted an album release party for "Montero," which dropped Friday -- his debut album.
He's having a great time, rapping along to his songs, graciously accepting a rose, taking selfies with fans ... the works.
He performed for 2 hours to a packed house. Some of the fans were frustrated because he didn't have a mic so they couldn't hear him as he sang some of his new songs and some old ones.
At one point he sat in a large chair, almost like royalty as he posed for photos.
In line with the birthing of his album, sponsors were handing out pink sweatshirts and Beats headphones.
The run up to the album release may have been the best marketing campaign in years, with the physical metaphor of pregnancy front and center, culminating in the delivery of "Montero."