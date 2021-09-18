Lil Nas X Parties at His 'Montero' Album Release Party

Play video content TMZ.com

Lil Nas X popped back in a big way after giving birth, because he partied his ass off Friday night.

Nas hosted an album release party for "Montero," which dropped Friday -- his debut album.

He's having a great time, rapping along to his songs, graciously accepting a rose, taking selfies with fans ... the works.

He performed for 2 hours to a packed house. Some of the fans were frustrated because he didn't have a mic so they couldn't hear him as he sang some of his new songs and some old ones.

At one point he sat in a large chair, almost like royalty as he posed for photos.

In line with the birthing of his album, sponsors were handing out pink sweatshirts and Beats headphones.