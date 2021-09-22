Canelo Alvarez Changes Tune On Jake Paul, 'Maybe It's Good For Boxing'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez no longer hates Jake Paul's boxing ventures with a burning passion ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the Youtuber is "maybe" good for the sport after all.

Remember, Canelo told us back in December 2020 he was NOT a fan of the Paul Bros getting into boxing ... saying they had a "lack of respect" for the fight game.

Alvarez is now softening up BIG TIME on the topic ... admitting there might be a silver lining to guys like Jake bringing a new audience to the sport, but won't go as far to say he's impressed with what Paul's accomplished so far.

"It's hard to say that," Canelo told us at his pre-fight event with Caleb Plant on Tuesday (prior to all hell breaking loose on stage) ... "Maybe it's good for boxing bringing all their audience."

"We don't know ... it is what it is."

Worth noting, Canelo has previously kept the door open on a future fight with Paul, but said the 24-year-old had a lot of catching up to do before that happens.

