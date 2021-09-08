Jake Paul Gets Custom AR-15, Rejoins Mile High Club After Woodley Win
9/8/2021 3:28 PM PT
Jake Paul's time off after the Tyron Woodley fight started off with a bang -- literally -- 'cause the boxer/YouTuber says he's having some WILD fun ... from getting custom guns to private jet hookups with his girlfriend!!
The 4-0 fighter just posted an update on all the shenanigans he's been getting into after his split decision win over the ex-UFC champ ... and it sounds like nothing short of a movie.
"Finally back home after another major W in the books thinking about how this past week created enough memories and stories to last a lifetime."
Those memories include selling out Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Dave Chappelle in the crowd, raging at his afterparty in Cleveland and at Miami clubs, getting an insane customized "PRBLM CHILD" AR-15 (which he says is worth $50k) and buying his GF Julia Rose "a Lamborghini's worth" of Cartier jewelry.
Oh yeah, and then he said he hooked up with her on the way home.
Yeah, serious baller moves.
While Jake is living it up, he's still getting called out by potential future opponents -- Tommy Fury told us he'd finish off the Paul Bro in 3 minutes!!
And then there's Woodley, who really wants a rematch ... but won't get his "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo until after the fight agreement is in writing.