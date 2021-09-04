Boxer Tommy Fury Says He'll Fight Jake Paul and KO Him in 3 Minutes

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tommy Fury is sick of Jake Paul using his name for cred in the boxing world ... he's ready to take on the YouTube star, and says he'll make short work of it.

Tommy was leaving L.A. Friday for his home back in the UK ... and made it clear to our photog he was annoyed his name was used by Jake to promote his fight against Tyron Woodley.

Jake's not even a real boxer -- so says Tommy -- because he's only fighting MMA opponents. BTW ... Tommy honed in on Woodley's punch that sent Jake into the ropes.

4/27/21

Tommy makes it clear ... Jake's never gonna be a real competitor -- at least against him -- so might as well get it over with now. Fury knows the fight would draw a huge audience, and that means $$$$$$$$$$$$$. And, that's why Tommy calls it a "win-win."

As for predictions ... lights out within 3 minutes.

There's no doubt Jake would accept the challenge. It could draw a record-breaking audience on Pay-Per-View, although it's a little weird for someone like Tommy -- who's on track in the world of boxing -- to actually get in the ring with the likes of Paul.