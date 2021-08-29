Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley Via Split Decision, T-Wood Calls For Rematch
8/29/2021 9:16 PM PT
Jake Paul just beat future UFC Hall of Famer, Tyron Woodley via a split decision victory -- and then the fighters seemingly agreed to a rematch in the ring.
24-year-old Paul fought a good fight ... and was the more active fighter over the 8-rounds.
Woodley had his share of positive moments ... stunning Paul near the middle of the 4th round.
.@TWooodley tags Paul in round 4 😳#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/8j9Gnh9jJD— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021 @ShowtimeBoxing
After the fight, during the post fight interview -- which went down in front of a packed house at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland (Jake's hometown) -- the guys came face-to-face and seemed to agree to a rematch.
The condition ... if Woodley got the "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo done.
The action wasn't jiust in the ring ... stars like Dave Chappelle, Dustin Poirier, Andre Berto and a bunch of Olympians from Ohio were in the building.
Chappelle was REALLY into the fight ... jumping up-and-down behind the ring for nearly the entire scrap.
Paul said Woodley put up a better fight than he expected ... but called the split decision "bulls**t."
As for the rest of the card ... Tyson Fury's bro, Tommy Fury won a 4-round unanimous decision victory over Anthony Taylor.
After getting his 1st dub on American soil, Tommy called out Jake ... challenging him to a fight.
.@tommytntfury wants @jakepaul next. #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/ZNv0Q4MdeN— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 30, 2021 @ShowtimeBoxing