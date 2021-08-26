Jake Paul's Crew Gets In Heated Altercation With Tyron Woodley's Mom

Play video content SHOWTIME

Absolute chaos broke out at the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley press conference just now ... with the UFC star's own MOTHER getting into it with the YouTuber's camp!!!

It all went down after the two fighters faced off and posed for pictures ... with everything seemingly going according to plan.

But, as the cameras cut back to commentators Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell, a verbal scuffle broke out behind them ... and it was none other than Deborah Woodley in the middle of it.

There were chairs knocked over as a crowd formed around DW ... and security and police worked their way in to try and calm down the crowd.

As all this was going down, Jake was spotted steering clear of the area and appearing to head back to his spot.

The announcers broke down what they heard ... claiming Tyron demanded "a f***ing apology" and was shouting "you think it's a game."

Tyron was clearly LIVID over Jake's camp confronting his beloved mom ... and the guy had to be escorted out of the room.

The whole ordeal went down for several minutes ... and Thomas even called for security to step in and get everyone out of the area.

Tyron Woodley was heated after member of Jake Paul’s entourage got into verbal altercation with his mom @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/aA1JBqZSMh — BroBible (@BroBible) August 26, 2021 @BroBible

Once Tyron left the room, he was spotted yelling at pro boxer and Jake's training partner, J'Leon Love ... who denied ever saying anything to his mother.