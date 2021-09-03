Mike Tyson Settles Paul Vs. Woodley Debate ... Jake Won!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

No, Tyron Woodley did NOT get screwed over by the judges on Sunday ... so says Mike Tyson, who tells TMZ Sports Jake Paul was the clear winner of the epic boxing match.

The split decision in favor of the YouTube superstar was met with serious backlash on social media ... with folks from Claressa Shields to Ben Askren to Tyron himself saying he should have had his hand raised after 8 rounds.

So, in order to settle the debate once and for all, we caught up with Iron Mike at the Four Seasons in New York and asked for his take ... and there's no doubt in his mind who won.

"Jake Paul won," Tyson told us ... adding, "I love Jake Paul. Tyron Woodley did his best."

Now, Woodley wants to get a rematch with Paul to prove he can really whoop his ass ... but Jake may not let it happen if Tyron doesn't agree to get the "I Love Jake Paul" tat.