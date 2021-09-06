Anderson Silva Planning To Retire By Age 50, Open To Fight Jake Paul

Play video content TMZSports.com

46-year-old Anderson Silva says he's got about 4 years of fighting left in him ... telling TMZ Sports his plan is to hang up the gloves before his 50th birthday.

Oh, and he's down to box Jake Paul!

Let's start with the YouTube star turned 4-0 boxer who just beat Tyron Woodley ... who's long been rumored as a possible opponent for the UFC legend.

"Everything is possible. Jake Paul and Logan are doing a lot of good work in this new entertaining show. We'll see. Everything is possible. I respect both. [Jake] is doing good, working hard. So, we'll see, maybe this is possible too."

Silva -- who's boxing Tito Ortiz on September 11 on Triller -- is only a few months removed from defeating 35-year-old former champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the ring.

We also asked Spider about retirement ... and while it's clear the end isn't exactly imminent, it's definitely in sight.

"My goal is my last fight is 49 [years old]. 49, I'm done. Probably, I'm done. That is my goal. Fight 3 more years and done. 49. That's the number. Maybe I can fight more, but right now my goal is when I turn 49, I stop fighting."

Bottom line, Silva says he feels great and loves fighting, has more fights in him ... and one of those fights just might be against Jake Paul.