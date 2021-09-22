Jermaine O'Neal Slashes Price of TX Mansion, Bowling Alley & Bball Court

If you're looking for a sweet deal on a Texas mansion ... ex-NBA star Jermaine O'Neal just dropped the price of his decked-out mega-mansion -- and now it only cost $9.9 million.

The former Indiana Pacers center built this beauty on 5 acres of land in Southlake, Texas (about 25 miles from Dallas) back in 2012.

And, the 16,477-square-ft. estate is dope -- featuring 8 bedrooms, 10.5 bathrooms, a giant living room with a gorgeous staircase, top-notch kitchen, full gym, an elevator and a 6-car garage.

The best part? The cribs entertainment. There's a full indoor basketball court (of course) and a big outdoor pool with a waterslide.

There's also a bowling alley and pool table in the game room!

The house has been on the market for over 500 days. O'Neal even put the property up for auction in December 2019 ... but the reserve price of $11.49 million was not met, according to the Star-Telegram.

JO slashed the price by almost $2 million and re-listed the house on the open market for $9,999,900.

Almost seems like a steal for the chance to live like a legit NBA All-Star ... exactly what O'Neal was during his career.