Tyson Fury To Deontay Wilder, 'I'm Gonna Smash Your F***ing Face In'

Well, this is terrifying.

Tyson Fury has a short, yet super menacing, message for his rival Deontay Wilder ahead of their trilogy fight next month ... saying, "I'm gonna smash your f***ing face in, you prick ... how's that for a message??"

Of course, the two boxing superstars have been going at each other for years ... and it's clear the hatred is continuing to fill every ounce of Fury's being.

Deontay has vowed to get his revenge after his shocking loss back in February 2020 ... most recently saying, "I just want to beat Tyson Fury's ass."

The guys even had a pretty bizarre moment at a recent press conference ... when the two stared at each other for MINUTES without speaking before being pulled from each other.

Remember, Tyson and Deontay fought to a split draw the first time around in 2018, with Fury taking the rematch in 2020 ... which Wilder partly blamed on his extravagant entrance outfit.