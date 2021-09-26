'Storage Wars' Star Barry Weiss Makes Surprise Return to Show

Play video content A+E Networks

"Storage Wars" star Barry Weiss returned to filming the only way he knows how ... by surprising the cast with a grand entrance.

TMZ's got this first look at Barry back in action for the Season 13 premiere of the hit A&E show. The episode, shot in March, shows Barry filming for the first time since a terrible bike crash sidelined him for quite a while.

You can see in the video Barry hasn't lost his sense of humor or style, for that matter, after rolling up in one of his exotic cars. Because you're wondering ... it's a 1939 Lincoln Zephyr that's retrofitted with a flamethrower exhaust. 🔥🔥🔥

At first, the cast can't make out who's behind the wheel ... much less be able to tell it's Barry because they've never seen him in that particular car -- although, he's known for his hot wheels.

Someone jokingly says it's the Batmobile before Barry rolls down the window and reveals his pretty mug. He asked, "Did you miss me?!?" ... before the cast unloaded a few jokes on him.

Everyone was glad to see him back in action, although a fellow bidder laments that on the day he's searching for collectibles ... the king of 'em comes out of retirement.

As we reported, Barry was seen across SoCal back in March filming again, but this time we have his pals' reaction on video. TBH, Barry looked great, and that's saying a lot considering the hell he went through.

After his nasty 2019 bike accident, Barry underwent multiple surgeries on his back and femur. The road to recovery was a long one, but now we can see how he's muscled his way back.