49ers' Josh Norman Coughs Up Blood After Leaving Game, Hospitalized
9/27/2021 7:34 AM PT
8:29 AM PT -- Despite the injury, Norman is hoping to be back on the field in Week 4 ... with Ian Rapoport reporting the cornerback is dealing with bruised lungs and tissue damage.
The report says Norman is still getting tests and doctors are playing it safe, but remains in good spirits.
Scary night for Josh Norman on Sunday ... the 49ers star reportedly coughed up blood after leaving S.F.'s game against the Packers -- and needed to be hospitalized.
Norman bowed out of the Niners' loss to Green Bay in the first half with a chest injury ... and, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it was so bad, he was spitting up blood.
The 33-year-old was then taken to the hospital, per Garafolo, where he remained throughout the night for observation and testing.
Fortunately, early indications are Norman is going to be okay ... with Garafolo reporting, early tests have revealed no significant damage.
Niners get the turnover on downs, but this was a massive play by Josh Norman pic.twitter.com/UGdowr8LaU— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 27, 2021 @BillyM_91
Norman -- a former All-Pro -- signed with the 49ers earlier this month ... and had started two games for the team, recording 3 tackles and a forced fumble.