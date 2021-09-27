Chiefs Fan Knocked Out In Wild Brawl In Stands At Arrowhead Stadium

A Kansas City Chiefs fan was pummeled so hard during a wild brawl in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday -- he appeared to be knocked out cold.

The violence all went down at some point during the Chiefs' game against the Chargers ... when K.C. fans got into a heated altercation.

Chiefs fans get into massive brawl at stadium. One guy gets knocked out. pic.twitter.com/VNoBnVNHBa — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021 @B1ackSchefter

In footage of the incident, filmed by bystanders, you can see the melee was all kicked off after one fan threw a huge haymaker amid a verbal argument.

Chiefs fan gets knocked out and punched repeatedly while unconscious. pic.twitter.com/4QwZTx2797 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 27, 2021 @B1ackSchefter

That's when all hell broke loose -- 'cause several other fans ran into the area, throwing wild punches.

In the clip, you can see things got so bad ... a man appeared to be punched unconscious, with his limp body sprawled out over a row of seats.

Unclear if anybody suffered any serious injuries in the fight, or if any arrests were made. We've reached out to cops, but so far, no word back yet.

