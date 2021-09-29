Fight Breaks Out in Front of Brian Laundrie's Florida Home

Brian Laundrie Fight Breaks Out In Front of Home!!!

9/29/2021 5:10 PM PT
READY TO THROW DOWN
Tensions are boiling over on Brian Laundrie's block, a fight just broke out right in front of his Florida home involving one of the family's neighbors.

Ya gotta see the video ... the neighbor, in a red shirt, starts screaming at a couple of protestors who have set up camp outside the Laundrie family home ... accusing the couple of stepping on his property.

The man sounds like he's had enough of the protestors on his street, threatening to open a can of whoop-ass if the protestors step foot on his property ... something he's already accused them of doing before.

FBI Searching Brian Laundrie's Family Home
The showdown is super intense ... and it gives a sense of the tensions building on Brian's block.

As you know ... there's a manhunt for Brian, and the FBI has already searched the house.

9/27/21
FLOWERS FOR GABBY
The altercation outside Brian's home comes on the heels of a makeshift floral Gabby Petito memorial on the front lawn getting tossed in the garbage.

Bottom line ... Brian's neighborhood is on edge.

