Gabby Petito’s Family Calls For Brian Laundrie To Turn Himself In

Family Calls For Brian To Turn Himself In

Gabby Petito's family is speaking out about her death and the ongoing manhunt for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie ... and they want Brian to turn himself in to law enforcement.

The Petito family and their attorney held a press conference Tuesday in New York, announcing a foundation in her name and calling on Brian to emerge from wherever he is and give himself up.

As we reported ... Dog the Bounty Hunter is hot on Laundrie's trail, alerting cops to a Florida campsite possibly linked to Brian and his parents.

The Petito family are welcoming Dog's help, and asking everyone to help find Brian just like folks helped find Gabby's body.

Laundrie's been missing for weeks and he's officially a wanted man after the feds issued an arrest warrant last week and charged him with unauthorized use of a credit card right around the time Gabby went missing.

There have been a few potential Brian sightings, like the trail cam footage in Florida and doppelganger sighting in Canada ... but so far nothing concrete.

The Petito family isn't expecting any help from the Laundrie family in locating Brian ... saying the Laundries didn't help them find Gabby.

As you know ... Gabby was found dead in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park earlier this month. Her family held a candlelight vigil this past weekend and also laid her to rest with an emotional funeral service.