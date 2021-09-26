Gabby Petito Funeral Service Held in NY, Live Stream

Gabby Petito's family still has so many unanswered questions about her death, but they're still coming together to pay their final respects.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

Those closest to Gabby are gathering at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook, NY ... near where the 22-year-old grew up on Long Island.

Last week, the Teton County Coroner's Office confirmed the family's worst fears ... the body found in Grand Teton National Park was indeed Gabby's, and also revealed her death as a homicide.

As you know, Gabby had been on a cross-country trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie when she went missing at the beginning of September. While no one had a clue about her whereabouts, Laundrie briefly returned to his parents' home in Florida -- without Gabby -- and has since vanished.

Play video content 8/12/2021 Moab Police Department

Since then, law enforcement released body cam video of the couple shortly after a domestic dispute. We also know a 911 caller reported seeing Laundrie strike Gabby.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to conduct an extensive manhunt for Laundrie -- who's been indicted for unauthorized use of a credit card right around the time Gabby went missing, and cops now have a warrant for his arrest.

Sunday's funeral services come on the heels of Friday night's emotional vigil for Gabby in her hometown of Blue Point.

Scores of residents attended and held up lanterns they purchased for $20 to help the Petito family cover burial costs.