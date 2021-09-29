Teyana Taylor Not Surprised By Iman Shumpert's 'DWTS' Act, He's Always In My Rehearsals

Of Course, Iman Is Amazing on 'DWTS'

Teyana Taylor is not surprised her husband, ex-NBA star Iman Shumpert is beastin' on "Dancing With The Stars" ... telling TMZ Sports she expects it 'cause he's always at her dance rehearsals.

Taylor is known for her amazing moves -- notably the Kanye West music video "Fade" -- so we had to ask if she gave her hubby any tips for 'DWTS.'

"I mean he's always at all my rehearsals," the singer and dancer tells us at LAX this week.

"He's always jumpin' in my rehearsals dancing with me."

Why tf did Iman Shumpert just eat like this on dancing with the stars 😂👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/js7Wl85Ocs — Matthew Smith (@parrainsmith) September 21, 2021 @parrainsmith

And, she thinks Shump is doin' his thing! He delivered a dope performance to Outkast's "Hey Ya!" with Daniella Karagach for his debut dance last week. Shump then followed up with the rumba to Donell Jones' "You Know What's Up" on Monday.

"I think he's doing amazing. The lines, the techniques, his versatility. I love it!"

No adjustments needed, either ... Taylor tells us there's nothing she would advise him to change.

"He just needs to keep being perfect and keep having that authenticity and keep having fun with it."

Can he win the whole thing?! Taylor thinks so. Next eliminations go down next Monday.