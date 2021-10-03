'Supernatural' Star Misha Collins Lists Spanish Crib for $3.9 Million

10/3/2021 2:57 PM PT
Michael Wilkerson

Misha Collins is somehow ready and willing to part ways with his Hollywood oasis ... he's put his stunning home on the market.

The "Supernatural" star just listed his Spanish-style home for $3,999,999. It's a modest price for a house up in the hills but it's seriously an opportunity to purchase a piece of tranquility.

The house is nestled in the Hollywood Hills and offers scenic views. The 27,683-square-foot lot is broken up into 3 lots -- a 3-bedroom main house, guest house and pool house. There's also a writer's cabin ... writer's block be dammed.

Michael Wilkerson

It was originally built in 1926 but the compound's been updated to include Spanish architecture with a classic red-tile roof. There's also unique Moorish details throughout ... including arched windows, wrought-iron railings, French doors and tiled stairs.

The main house is 3 floors ... with the main level living room opening up to a dining room and an upgraded kitchen with a large eat-in island. The house also has a meditation room and gas fireplaces in the living and family rooms.

Michael Wilkerson

There's also a relaxing pool with a motorized, retractable cover plus a nearby hot tub. It's perfect for hosting a fancy BBQ ... with a cabana that offers a kitchen and built-in grill.

Hate grocery shopping and dealing with people? There's a vegetable garden where you can grown your own produce.

Phil Missig of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is the listing agent.

