Dog the Bounty Hunter Believes Brian Laundrie is Alive But Not Well

Dog the Bounty Hunter believes Brian Laundrie is alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.

Dog appeared Monday on "TMZ Live" ... and he's convinced Laundrie has been hiding in the Florida Everglades where he's been searching. Dog was quick to add Laundrie may have hightailed it out of there in the last few days, but he's adamant ... Laundrie's been there.

The famous bounty hunter does not think Laundrie's escaped to Mexico or South America ... he'd be a marked man, especially in Mexico. Dog believes Laundrie is comfortable in the marshland ... noting he's a survivalist who has traversed the Appalachian trails for months at a time.

That said, Dog doesn't think Laundrie is doing well now because of the conditions and the amount of time that has elapsed since his disappearance.