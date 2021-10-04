George Floyd's Brother Wants To Meet With NYC Statue Vandal

Play video content TMZ.com

George Floyd's brother says he wants to meet the man who threw paint onto a bust of George in NYC ... so they can leave the hate behind, heal, and move forward.

Terrence Floyd tells TMZ ... seeing George's statue vandalized tells him there's still people out there with hate in their hearts, and it's holding back society.

George's brother says he wants the vandal to get what he deserves ... but he also wants a chance to sit down with the guy and hash things out.

Play video content NYPD

As we reported ... NYPD released surveillance video they say shows the suspect throwing paint onto the bust in NYC's Union Square, and the perp is in the hate crime unit's crosshairs.

Terrence tells us his family did some reflecting on why George's statue, unveiled over the weekend by his We are Floyd org, was the only one vandalized ... and says the only way to move forward is through love, unity and healing, not more hate.