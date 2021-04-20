George Floyd's Family Reacts to Derek Chauvin Being Found Guilty of Murder

Play video content Breaking News Fox 9

George Floyd's family is feeling joy, relief and gratitude in the wake of Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder, but they also understand the impact of this moment is greater than them ... and say it's a reminder to keep fighting for justice.

George's brother, Philonise Floyd was in the courtroom Tuesday when the ex-cop was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder, 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter ... and says he had faith a guilty verdict would come through.

Philonise says he feels relieved today, but reminded everyone this has been a long journey that didn't start with the video of his brother's murder, but way back with the 1955 slaying of Emmett Till.

He adds that this sort of injustice continues with the killing of Daunte Wright as a recent example -- and it's a reminder to keep fighting -- but says at least for today, "We can breathe again."

George's other brothers, Terrence and Rodney, also spoke ... with Terrence calling the verdict a "monumental" moment in history. Terrence and Rodney both called it a victory for humanity and thanked all of the protesters and advocates who fought and marched for justice.

As you know ... George was killed on May 25, 2020, when Minneapolis police officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly passing a counterfeit $20 bill -- and Chauvin pressed his knee on George's neck for more than 9 minutes, and George pled for his mother.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with killing George less than a week later ... and the video of the fatal incident sparked nationwide protests and riots.

Chauvin's sentencing will happen in 8 weeks, with the maximum penalty for 2nd-degree unintentional murder being 40 years in prison. Chauvin's bail has already been revoked and he's been remanded into custody.