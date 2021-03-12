George Floyd's Family Settles for $27 Mil in Wrongful Death Suit

Exclusive

The City of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family after being sued for his death last year ... and it comes just weeks before Derek Chauvin's trial.

Floyd's family filed the wrongful death lawsuit in July against the city, Chauvin and the 3 other officers involved in the May 25 incident resulting in George's death. The City Council unanimously approved the settlement on Friday.

As we reported ... the family's suit alleged the city and the ex-police officers violated Floyd's rights, specifically calling out the neck restraint techniques used during his arrest.

Video of Floyd's arrest shows Chauvin kneeling on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

After the settlement was announced, George's sister, Bridgett Floyd, said, "Our family suffered an irreplaceable loss May 25 when George’s life was senselessly taken by a Minneapolis police officer. While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all."

She added, "Going forward, my work as Founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will be a priority both in George’s birthplace of Fayetteville, North Carolina and around the country."