George Floyd Statue in Union Square Vandalized Day After it's Unveiled

George Floyd Union Square Statue Vandalized with Paint Days After Unveiling

10/3/2021 9:46 AM PT
A statue of George Floyd in Union Square has been vandalized with paint not even 48 hours after it was unveiled to the public in an emotional ceremony.

The statue, which is one of 3 -- including Breonna Taylor and John Lewis -- was smeared with what appears to be grey paint ... it's currently unclear who carried out the attack on the art, but it seems to have happened Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A photo posted by reporter Shannan Ferry shows the extent of the damage.

Floyd's brother, Terrence, was part of a ceremony on Friday to premiere the statue ... the Union Square installation is called "#SeeInjustice" and the three pieces each stand at 6 feet tall. They're made from layers of African mahogany plywood and then finished with bronze paint.

It was of course Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis cop, Derek Chauvin, that catapulted the civil justice movement across the United States. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder.

At the time of this post, there have not yet been any arrests made in connection to the vandalism.

