Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan Rips Urban Meyer Over Bar Antics ... 'Inexcusable'

Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is clearly furious with Urban Meyer for his bar antics over the weekend ... calling the head coach's actions "inexcusable."

Just 1 day after Meyer apologized after video surfaced of him dancing with a woman -- who wasn't his wife -- Khan laid into the team's headman, essentially saying the coach is now on thin ice.

"What I will say is his conduct last weekend was inexcusable," Khan said, adding he did have a meeting with Meyer over it all.

Play video content

"I appreciate Urban's remorse, which I believe is sincere. Now, he must regain our trust and respect."

Footage captured a blonde woman grinding on Meyer at an Ohio bar over the weekend ... and Meyer told reporters Monday he was sorry for it all.

In his talk with media members, the 57-year-old said he was "stupid" to put himself in that situation.

Play video content JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

"I should not have myself in that kind of position," said Meyer, who's been married to his wife, Shelley, since 1986.

Khan added in his statement Tuesday he's "confident" Meyer will now learn and rebound from the situation.