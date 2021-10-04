Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Apologizes for Dancing with Woman at Bar

Play video content

Urban Meyer says he's sorry for the "distraction" he caused his team after video surfaced of him dancing with a woman -- who wasn't his wife -- surfaced over the weekend.

A video of the former Ohio State head coach turned Jacksonville Jaguars play caller went viral Saturday ... showing a young, blonde woman grinding on Meyer at an Ohio bar. Meyer has been married to his wife, Shelley, since 1986.

Speaking to media Monday, Urban said he had apologized to his team, calling the incident a distraction and saying it was "stupid."

Urban's Jaguars were in Cincinnati Thursday where they lost to the Bengals 24-21, and he said he stayed in town to see his grandkids and grab dinner while the Jaguars have the next 10 days off.

Another photo from that night showed Urban with another blonde woman who seemingly jokingly captioned it, "Who is this he keeps flirting with me."

Prior to the dancing video going viral, Shelley Meyer had commented on another photo of the coach out with friends, sharing that she had stayed home to babysit the couple's grandkids with the hashtag "BuddyDeservedANightOut."