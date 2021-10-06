Patriots Cut Star Stephon Gilmore In Shocking Move

The New England Patriots lost to Tom Brady ... and now, they've lost one of their best players too.

Just days after a crushing defeat to their ex-QB and the Buccaneers ... the Pats have cut Stephon Gilmore -- arguably the best player on their team.

Gilmore -- who hasn't been eligible to play the first few weeks of this season due to a quad injury -- had been squabbling with Pats brass over his contract ... and when it became clear a deal wouldn't get done, New England simply released him Wednesday.

Gilmore confirmed the news on his social media, penning an emotional farewell statement.

"It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base," Gilmore said. "We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements."

Stephon Gilmore, who would have been eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, has been released by the #Patriots, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/obHNh9eQuh — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 6, 2021 @PFN365

Gilmore also thanked Robert Kraft and added, "Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind. Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten."

Gilmore joined the Pats in 2017 after a 5-year career in Buffalo and was an immediate impact player -- helping the team win one Super Bowl and earning Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.

The 31-year-old is expected to be coveted now that he's a free agent ... and rumors are already swirling that he could re-join Brady, his former New England teammate, in Tampa Bay.