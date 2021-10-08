Joe Montana Says Tom Brady Can Play 'Til He's 60 Years Old

We all know Father Time is undefeated, but Joe Montana clearly doesn't believe that applies to Tom Brady … 'cause he thinks the G.O.A.T. can play football until he's 60!

Montana -- who was Brady's childhood idol -- recently spoke with USA Today, where he said he wouldn't be shocked if the seven-time Super Bowl champ played well beyond even 50 years old.

The reason?? Joe Cool says it's simple -- 44-year-old Tom rarely ever gets touched by defenses.

"He's hardly ever getting hit," Montana said. "So, he could play until maybe 60, I don't know."

"The way it is with the rules, he just doesn't take those big hits anymore," Montana added. "Yeah, he gets hit on occasion, but it's never one of those, '300 pounds compressing you into the ground.' They stopped that from being legal. They just don't do that anymore."

Brady has said recently he could probably play 'til the age of 50, but he's always maintained the goal -- for now -- is to just get to 45.