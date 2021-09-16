Tom Brady Says He Can Play Until 50 Years Old, 6-7 More Seasons

When will Tom Brady retire?! No time soon ... 'cause the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback says he can play until he's 50 years old.

It's one of the NFL's most asked questions ... and in an episode of "Tommy & Gronky," the 7x Super Bowl champ addressed his future, specifically, if he can QB until 50.

"Seems to be a really hot question lately. Can Tom Brady play until 50? Like 50 years old?" Brady told Rob Gronkowski.

"I don't find it so difficult. And plus, Florida is sorta a retire-y state, so I feel like I can play and then just guide into retirement. I think I can. It's a yes."

Tom's latest answer represents a slight change in position ... in fact, it was only June when TB12 refused to commit to playing until his Golden birthday.

At the time, the G.O.A.T. said ... "50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time."

He continued ... "I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract."

But, just a few months later, and after his awesome Week 1 performance against the Cowboys (379 yards, 4 TD's), Brady has obviously changed his tune.

FYI, Tom just celebrated his 44th birthday on August 3 ... meaning there's 6 more seasons (including this year) until he'll turn 50.

If he balled as a 50-year-old ... that'd mean 7 more seasons of TB12.

For some context, the oldest quarterback ever was George Blanda, who retired as a 48-year-old in 1976. Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees retired this off-season ... at the age of 42.