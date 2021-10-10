Paul McCartney Says John Lennon Responsible for Beatles Breakup

Paul McCartney is making a bombshell claim -- that it was the late John Lennon who broke up the Beatles and not him ... something history has long blamed Paul for over the years.

The iconic rocker set the record straight -- his version of it, anyway -- with the Guardian, putting the blame squarely in John's corner ... claiming the guy walked in one day and announced he was parting ways with the group.

‘It was John who wanted a divorce’: McCartney sets the record straight on Beatles split https://t.co/uE8PXQEHOC — The Guardian (@guardian) October 10, 2021 @guardian

PMC was emphatic about who was at fault, saying ... "Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?" He adds, "This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue."

He goes on to say the other 3 bandmates -- Ringo Starr, George Harrison and himself -- were left to pick up the pieces ... and were even told to keep quiet about it as legal and business matters played out behind the scenes.

Eventually, McCartney made a public announcement in 1970 that he was leaving the band -- the first member to publicly do so -- and since then, he's often been the one seen as the driving force.

Of course, there've been stories and rumors that John was, indeed, the one who kickstarted things -- but this seems to be the first time Paul is endorsing that narrative. As you can imagine, he's been asked about the breakup for years and years ... but has always characterized it as a sad chapter, without really pointing the finger. Now, he is.

The timing here is very interesting ... Saturday marked what would've been John's 81st birthday, and Paul actually threw something up on Instagram to honor him. He posted a black and white photo of the two of them on their guitars, writing ... "Happy Birthday thoughts for John - Paul."

Some 24 hours later, he's kinda bad-mouthing his old pal -- who isn't here to defend himself. John was killed in 1980 by Mark David Chapman.