Baker Mayfield's Wife Defends QB After Browns Loss, Stop Being Ungrateful!

Baker Mayfield's wife is going OFF on fans blaming the Browns QB for Sunday's loss ... saying all the haters need to "wake up" and quit being so ungrateful.

Baker and Co. fell to 3-2 after a heartbreaking 47-42 loss to Justin Herbert and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium ... with #6 going 23-32 for 305 yards and 2 touchdowns in the effort.

Despite having an overall decent game, some fans criticized the 26-year-old signal-caller for not coming away with the dub.

Enter Mrs. Mayfield, who fired back at all the anti-Baker hate with a passionate Instagram post Monday morning.

"For all you fans who are blaming yesterday’s loss on Baker, wake up," Emily said. "It was one hell of a game and that game could have gone either way. He left it all on the field."

Baker's wife of 2 years says he has worked his ass off since he joined the team in 2018 ... and hasn't received the acknowledgment he deserves from the fans.

"You truly don’t know what you have. I have watched him give his all and change the entire culture in Cleveland, yet he gets so little credit for it."

"He never asks for recognition and continues to carry the weight, day in and day out, despite the hate."

Emily calls for the Dawg Pound to start supporting the guys on the team instead of tearing them down all the time ... saying, "The hate does nothing for them."