NHL's Golden Knights Unveil Insane On-Ice Show Before Kraken Game

Las Vegas Golden Knights Unveil Insane On-Ice Show ... Before Kraken Game
10/13/2021 8:51 AM PT
What happens in Vegas certainly shouldn't stay in Vegas -- at least when it comes to pregame hockey shows -- 'cause the Golden Knights unveiled a wild one on Tuesday, and it was INSANE!
Just minutes before the Knights opened their season against the Seattle Kraken ... the team showed off a virtual masterpiece on their ice to hype up the home crowd.
Well, this is incredible pic.twitter.com/sB6y5IqAwr— Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 13, 2021 @JesseGranger_
The show started with a giant octopus circling underneath the rink, while a knight mascot skated above it.
Eventually, the squid busted through and put the knight in danger ... and the optics of it all looked like a scene straight out of a Hollywood movie.
The knight, of course, ultimately came out on top of the giant creature ... which sent the crowd into a frenzy and absolutely lit up social media.
The pregame juice seemed to help the Knights too ... 'cause Vegas ended up winning the season-opener against the Kraken, 4-3.
Next home game is slated for Oct. 20 against the St. Louis Blues ... good luck topping this show there.