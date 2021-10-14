JuJu Smith-Schuster Breaks Down In Tears After Season-Ending Injury

Play video content Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster says the news of his season-ending injury was a heartbreaker -- with the Steelers WR breaking down in tears while discussing it at his charity event.

JuJu got hurt during Sunday's game against the Broncos -- severely injuring his right shoulder ... which required season-ending surgery.

It didn't stop the 24-year-old from hosting his luau charity event for the JuJu Foundation on Monday ... and with his right arm in a sling, he opened up about when the doctors delivered the horrible news.

"Last night was the hardest night for me because football has done so much for me in my life more than you guys will ever know," Smith-Schuster said, fighting back tears.

"When I got the call from the doctors and you know shoulder injury I thought, you know, you put it back in and you be fine in two weeks."

"They said it was season-ending injury and I sat there and I cried. I cried all night. I cried because I love this game so much more than anyone you will know."

Things are looking up for JuJu, though -- the Pro Bowler had successful surgery on Wednesday ... posting a photo on IG in his hospital bed with a thumbs up.

"I’ll do everything in my power to recover," Smith-Schuster says, "and I’ll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season."

"Thank you to the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of me, and to the Steelers organization for supporting me during this tough time!"