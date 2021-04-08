JuJu Smith-Schuster Says Antonio Brown Blocked Him On Social Media, I Can't Reach Out!

Play video content Breaking News The Michael Irvin Podcast

JuJu Smith-Schuster says Antonio Brown is giving him the crazy ex treatment -- claiming AB has BLOCKED him from ALL digital platforms ... leaving him no way to make contact with his old Steelers teammate.

The 2 NFL stars had butted heads after AB was traded to the Raiders in 2019 ... with both sides taking shots over social media.

AB had called JuJu a "bum" and mocked his name -- calling him, "Boo Boo Shoester."

JuJu fired back saying, "Crazy how big that ego got to be to take shots at people who show you love! Smh."

But, now that some time has passed, JuJu says he's thought about reaching out to AB to try and bury the hatchet.

The problem ... JuJu says AB has completely cut him off.

"Honestly bro, if I could reach out I would, but I can’t," Smith-Schuster said on "The Michael Irvin Podcast" on PodcastOne.

"He’s blocked me on all social media from Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter ... my phone number. And we just live our lives."

Remember, JuJu tried to publicly squash the beef with Brown during a conversation with TMZ Sports way back in April 2019 ... denying he was holding any sort of grudge and saying AB was still "my guy."

But, here we are in 2021 ... and JuJu says no real progress has been made on repairing their friendship.

JuJu says he's ready to move on from the drama ... and he's actually HAPPY to see AB win a title with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I wish nothing but the best for him, you know, for him to go out there and win a Super Bowl, like, congrats to him and, he keeps doing it."

In fact, JuJu ponders what coulda been if AB and Le'Veon Bell didn't leave ... saying, "I think he’s one of the best to ever do it, um and, if he didn’t have the falloff, I think our team would be, you know, ridiculous, amazing."