Antonio Brown Ordered To Pay Rape Accuser $100K ... NFL Star Fighting Ruling

More legal drama for Antonio Brown ... the Buccaneers star has been ordered to pay his rape accuser $100,000 after he allegedly violated a confidentiality agreement.

But, AB has already responded to the decision in new legal docs ... calling it all BS and asking for the ruling to be thrown out.

Here's the deal ... Brown was sued by Britney Taylor back in 2019 after she alleged he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, including a violent rape in 2018.

Shortly after filing the lawsuit, Brown and Taylor entered into a confidentiality agreement -- hoping it would help both sides in the process of settlement talks.

But, in new legal docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Taylor alleges Brown violated the agreement multiple times over the past year and half -- and she asked an independent arbitrator to award her some serious cash over it all.

In the docs, an arbitrator found Brown DID violate the agreement one time ... saying when the 32-year-old posted a screenshot of a direct message from a person talking to him about the case in 2019, it breached the agreement.

The arbitrator ordered Brown to pay Taylor $100K for the violation.

But, in the docs, Brown says he should NOT have to pay it ... claiming the arbitrator ignored the law in issuing the award. The docs show he's now asking for the ruling to be vacated.