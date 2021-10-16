Vince Neil Injured After Falling Offstage at Concert, Rushed to Hospital

Vince Neil was on his game Friday night during a concert ... UNTIL he tumbled off the stage and ended up in an ambulance.

Vince was performing at the Monster On The Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, with his band -- not Motley Crew, which he hasn't performed with since 2015.

He was a few songs into his set when he stepped to the edge of the stage, and then suddenly tumbled 4 feet onto the cement. Turns out there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Vince didn't see and he fell through the crevice onto the floor.

He was clearly in pain ... his crew thought he had broken some ribs. His roadie and a security guy helped him get to his feet, and Vince limped away.

The 60-year-old was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Doctors took X-rays, but we don't know the results. The good news -- he's alert and should be ok.

BTW ... in classic rock fashion, the band kept playing after the fall!

We're told Vince, who has battled with alcohol addiction, had not been drinking. It was just an accident.