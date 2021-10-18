Lakers' Jesse Buss Lists L.A. Mansion For $11 Mil, On LeBron's Street

Wanna be LeBron James' neighbor?? Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss just put his L.A. mansion on the market for nearly $11 million ... and while it's got a dope pool and home theater, the best perk is it's close to the NBA superstar's house!!

The 3-floor Brentwood estate is pretty incredible -- it has 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and a chef kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, a home theater, full gym, an illuminated bar and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

On top of that, there's a luxurious pool with views of the city and canyons.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and oversized bathroom ... which comes with a steam shower and bathtub that also has views of the ocean.

As we previously reported, Buss got the pad back in 2018 ... which made it super convenient for him to link up with the 4-time NBA champ for neighborhood meet-ups or bro time. But now, he's looking to part ways with the crib.