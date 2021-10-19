Adam Silver Urges Kyrie Irving To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Drama

Adam Silver wants Kyrie Irving to end his COVID-19 vaccine standoff ASAP ... saying it's time for the Brooklyn Nets star to listen to the science and do what's best for his family, the community and his team.

The NBA commish addressed the drama surrounding Irving's status with TNT's "Inside The NBA" prior to the start of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday ... and was asked what he'd say to the 29-year-old as he remains away from the team.

"I'd tell him to get vaccinated, first and foremost, for himself and his family," Silver said minutes ago. "Next, for his teammates and his community and also for the league that I know he cares so much about."

"I understand that it's not just Kyrie, there are people in this county who disagree with the notion of getting vaccinated. But, at least from everything that I understand, science is firmly on the side of getting vaccinated."

Silver praises the "miracle" vaccine for helping the league get to where it is today ... reflecting on the journey back to normalcy after the paused 2020 season and the bubble in Orlando.

"I think at some point for Kyrie to be engaged member of society, putting aside this league -- he needs to get vaccinated and that's, you said, that's the law in New York. The law in New York is if you want to play in an arena, if you want to visit an arena, you want to participate in an activity in an arena, you need to be vaccinated."

Silver -- who's in Milwaukee for the Bucks' championship ring ceremony -- says he wishes Irving was in town as the Nets face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

Kyrie has been adamant against getting the vaxx ... with reports claiming he is standing up for those losing jobs over mandates.