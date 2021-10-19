Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee Arrested For DWI ... Mug Shot Released

Dallas Cowboys player Damontae Kazee's bye week has gotten off to a brutal start ... the defensive back was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunk driving.

According to reports, Kazee was stopped in The Colony, Texas at around 3 AM over a traffic violation when cops say the NFLer had shown signs he had been drinking.

A spokesperson for The Colony police dept. told The Dallas Morning News Kazee then admitted to an officer he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Kazee allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI, which is a Class B misdemeanor.

Cops tell TMZ Sports ... Kazee's bond was set at $2,500, and he was released just after noon Tuesday.

Damontae Kazee intercepts the pass in the end zone 🙌 #DallasCowboys



📺: #DALvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/w7iVuEl5fG — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021 @NFL

Kazee, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason, has started all six games for Dallas this year ... recording one interception and 17 total tackles.