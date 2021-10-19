Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee Arrested For DWI, Mug Shot Released
10/19/2021 2:56 PM PT
Dallas Cowboys player Damontae Kazee's bye week has gotten off to a brutal start ... the defensive back was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drunk driving.
According to reports, Kazee was stopped in The Colony, Texas at around 3 AM over a traffic violation when cops say the NFLer had shown signs he had been drinking.
A spokesperson for The Colony police dept. told The Dallas Morning News Kazee then admitted to an officer he had consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel.
Kazee allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DWI, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
Cops tell TMZ Sports ... Kazee's bond was set at $2,500, and he was released just after noon Tuesday.
Kazee, who signed with the Cowboys this offseason, has started all six games for Dallas this year ... recording one interception and 17 total tackles.
The 28-year-old, who was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft, had played his previous four seasons in the league for the Atlanta Falcons.